The Real Joe Clark That Inspired ‘Lean On Me’ Has Passed Age 82

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that the real Joe Clark that inspired the hit classic movie ‘Lean On Me’ has passed away at the age of 82 from a illness that he had been battling for a long time.

Joe Louis Clark was the bullhorn/baseball bat carrying principal of Eastside High School in Paterson, New Jersey in the 1980’s that gained notoriety for his commitment for his students to succeed with higher test scores in a school that was given up on with his unconventional and controversial disciplinary measures. Joe Clark’s story was played out on the silver screen in 1989 on the movie ‘Lean On Me’, by the legendary actor Morgan Freeman.

Patterson superintendent of schools released a statement saying:

Clark fiercely devoted to his students believing that they could achieve what was expected of them.

Upon his death Joe Clark was retired and living in Gainesville, Florida, survived by his children, Joetta, Hazel and JJ, and grandchildren, Talitha, Jorell and Hazel.

