CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trump Came For Raffensperger So Raffensperger Spilled The Recorded Tea

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The President and First Lady arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after returning from Florida, on December 31 in Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Tea spilling, peach holder, Kenya Moore always say’s don’t come for me unless I send for you, well, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seems to be holding those words close to his heart and making good on those words after Donald Trump came for him on Twitter so Raffensperger spilled his recorded tea.

Donald Trump made a phone call to Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to remind him that he was a Republican and he wanted him to find him 11,780 votes so that Donald Trump would be the presidential victor in the state of Georgia.  The phone call which lasted over an hour was of accusations Donald Trump making about ballots being scanned multiple time, an accusation that in the phone call Raffensperger says was false, only for Trump to go up one side of Raffensperger and down the other before the call was finished.  But unbeknownst to Trump the phone call was recorded and Raffensperger told his advisers he did not want the recording or a transcript of the call released unless Trump attacked him or misrepresented the call.

So in Donald Trump fashion he attacked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Twitter, so a few hours later the record phone call was released.

So much for stopping the steal…who’s stealing votes or trying too now?

Take a listen to the phone call below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Brad Raffensperger , donald trump , Georgia Secretary Of State , Recorded Phone Call , tweet

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
FBN-JETS-BROWNS-COUCH-COUCH PASS
Here’s What Happened The Last Time The Browns…
 56 mins ago
01.04.21
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
The Browns Get Their TikTok On After Win…
 4 hours ago
01.04.21
The President and First Lady arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after returning from Florida, on December 31 in Washington, DC.
Trump Came For Raffensperger So Raffensperger Spilled The…
 5 hours ago
01.04.21
Nicki Minaj Swagged Her Son Out In A…
 6 hours ago
01.04.21
Exclusives
Close