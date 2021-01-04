Trump Came For Raffensperger So Raffensperger Spilled The Recorded Tea

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Tea spilling, peach holder, Kenya Moore always say’s don’t come for me unless I send for you, well, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seems to be holding those words close to his heart and making good on those words after Donald Trump came for him on Twitter so Raffensperger spilled his recorded tea.

Donald Trump made a phone call to Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to remind him that he was a Republican and he wanted him to find him 11,780 votes so that Donald Trump would be the presidential victor in the state of Georgia. The phone call which lasted over an hour was of accusations Donald Trump making about ballots being scanned multiple time, an accusation that in the phone call Raffensperger says was false, only for Trump to go up one side of Raffensperger and down the other before the call was finished. But unbeknownst to Trump the phone call was recorded and Raffensperger told his advisers he did not want the recording or a transcript of the call released unless Trump attacked him or misrepresented the call.

So in Donald Trump fashion he attacked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Twitter, so a few hours later the record phone call was released.

So much for stopping the steal…who’s stealing votes or trying too now?

Take a listen to the phone call below

