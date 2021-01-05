CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Popular Jazz Destination Nighttown Getting New Ownership

The final signal

A well-known jazz club on Cleveland’s east side getting much different owners.

Nighttown in Cleveland Heights has announced there will be changes in terms who is operating the business, which has been around 1966.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Previous owner Brendan Ring said he sold the club and the new owners want the essence of the restaurant to stay.

According to Ring, the new owners are in talks with a well-known local chef.

It is not known at this time the identities of Nighttown’s new owners.

