Dre Day Say’s He Is Okay…After Suffering A Brain Aneurysm

Nowadays everybody wanna talk like they got something to say, But nothing comes out when they move their lips, Just a bunch of gibberish, but guess what, God did not forget about Dre.

Dr. Dre fans were shocked and in prayer as it was reported late yesterday that NWA legend was admitted into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’ ICU in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm. But if you a person that believes in prayer you know these words ring true when prayers go up blessings come down and according to Psalms weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning now the proof of all of that has came this morning as Dr. Dre posted that he is okay.

The 55 year old Compton, CA legend, Andre Young best known as Dr. Dre posted a picture with his arms stretched across his first love on his personal Instagram page thanking his family, friends and fans for their well wishes with a message that he is doing great and will be out of the hospital and back home soon.

Look at God show out in 2021!!

Check out Dr. Dre’s full post below

