Front Page News: No Charges Against Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake In Kenosha, WI [WATCH]

Reverend Raphael Warnock is projected to win the US Senate against Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia run-off elections. In other news, it looks like Jacob Blake who was shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not getting justice. The officers who shot the black man will not face any jail time or charges.
Don’t forget to wear your mask and protect yourselves because coronavirus is still real. Yesterday 3,775 people died from coronavirus making it the deadliest day.
You’re so predictable that it’s slightly amusing. pic.twitter.com/ScmNsSQj7C— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 27, 2020
That's... that's not true. The AG said that Blake told them he had a knife in the car and cops recovered a knife from under the mat. Folks like Megyn here bank on people being too stupid to check the lies. https://t.co/yRLTmR8n6C— D.A. Osorio, MSW (@DA_Osorio) August 27, 2020
Was the knife sticking out of his back towards officers when they decided to disarm him with 7 bullets?— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) August 27, 2020
Sure, Megyn...that explains why he was SHOT IN THE BACK 7 TIMES, and why Kyle Rittenhouse was given water and not even stopped after killing two people and wielding an AR-15.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 27, 2020
You're just as racist and stupid as Ann Coulter. https://t.co/PNUWhpyRFt
You are an AWFUL person, @megynkelly. If the cop were black and Jacob was white, you would be singing a different tune. We all know it. Your racism is horrifying. https://t.co/WXuQFvRkMM— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) August 27, 2020
Kyle Rittenhouse was armed with a gun and the police gave him water. What’s your point, racist?— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 27, 2020
This is a lie.— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 27, 2020
Jacob Blake TOLD THE COPS there was a knife on the driver's side floor of his car.
Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police 7 times.
He was *not armed*.
Megyn "Jesus is white" Kelly is up to her old tricks again.
Did anyone really think she was reformed? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ENEgXWGwFM
I guess these guys aren't armed, right Megyn? https://t.co/qDPzqirvEq pic.twitter.com/IXBXbM11GY— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 27, 2020
The knife was "discovered" on the car's floorboard.— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 27, 2020
What exactly was he going to do with a knife against several cops with guns?
Change ur name to Karen— Erin 11,779 Ryan (@morninggloria) August 27, 2020
Also, London police were able to take down a guy with a machete without shooting him 7 times in the back 🤷🏻♀️— Morgan Rae (@morgansraes) August 27, 2020
