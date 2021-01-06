Ohio Lawmakers React To Violent Protests at US Capitol

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ohio lawmakers publically react to Wednesday’s violent pro-Trump protest and attempt to seize the US Capitol Building that took place as the House was certifying the Electoral vote from the 2020 Presidential Election.

U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge (D-OH) reacts:

This is a sad day in the history of this great nation. This is not the way, even when we disagree. Violence is never the answer and order must be restored. 2/ — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 6, 2021

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) concurs:

My staff and I are safe. The violence at the Capitol needs to end now. The lives of countless workers – journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 6, 2021

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) called on President Trump:

The right to protest peacefully is protected under the Constitution but the actions by violent mobs against our law enforcement and property at the @USCapitol building today are not. @realdonaldtrump should condemn this unacceptable vandalism and violence. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 6, 2021

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko issued a lengthy Twitter thread,

“What is happening in Washington, D.C. is appalling and unconscionable. The blame lies entirely with President Trump and his supporters, including the Republican elected officials who have defended him for the past four years, as he was breaking democratic rule after democratic rule.

I woke up hopeful for America this morning after Georgia elected its first Black and its first Jewish U. S. Senators. Not in a million years would I have expected to see extremists invade the Capitol to stop the certification of the presidential election.

This has to stop. We cannot let a violent mob disrupt our democratic process. I urge my Republican colleagues to condemn these riots and stop advancing dangerous conspiracy theories.”

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong (D-OH)

No. No. No. No. No. You own this @senrobportman. Save these shallow words for someone else. This is on you and then rest of the republicans who let this crap happen for years. You wanted the glory. Now you take the blame. https://t.co/C1e7fmXty1 — Emilia Sykes (@EmiliaSykesOH) January 6, 2021

U.S. Repetitive Tim Ryan (D-OH)

Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I am safe. In lockdown. This is not ok. We are a nation of laws. Please pray for all of our law enforcement, elected officials and staff on Capitol Hill. Please pray for our country. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-OH)

This is a horrific day for American democracy and liberty. My deepest gratitude goes out to the selfless men and women of the Capitol Police for keeping my colleagues and our public servants safe. — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) January 6, 2021

U.S. Presentative Bob Gibbs (R-OH)

This is shameful, unacceptable, and un-American! Violence is not the answer. Everyone must stand down and let Capitol Police do their job and secure the area! — Rep. Bob Gibbs (@RepBobGibbs) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-OH)

These attacks on our democracy, Capitol, & @CapitolPolice are abhorrent & must stop. This is not how the Constitution has guided our country & citizens over the past 232yrs. My eternal gratitude goes to the men & women who protect us 24/7 at the Capitol. I pray for their safety. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) January 6, 2021

My statement on today's attacks on the Capitol and the joint meeting of Congress on counting the votes of the Electoral College ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xTXKO3XMJd — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative David Joyce’s office (R-OH)

Mr. President, this is not enough. These are not voters protesting the election. These are criminals who are destroying our nation's Capitol, threatening duly elected lawmakers and their staffs, and endangering the officers sworn to protect them. https://t.co/yIqrTaCOtZ — Dave Joyce (@RepDaveJoyce) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Troy Balderson (R-OH)

I implore all those participating to cease the violence and I urge @realDonaldTrump to call for this violence to stop immediately. It's time for our nation to come together. This violence is not the way forward. #CapitolBreach pic.twitter.com/QAXE4W4Scg — Congressman Troy Balderson (@RepBalderson) January 6, 2021

