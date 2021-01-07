Harlem World’s Mase Named New Pastor of an Atlanta Church

Look at God!! Congratulations are in order as the rapper formerly known as Mase, Pastor Mason Betha, has been named the pastor of a church in the ATL. You remember Mase? You know ain’t nothing change but my limp Can’t stop till I see my name on a blimp, maybe not a blimp but on the side of a church.
Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta revealed that the 43 year old former rapper Mase, whose real name is Mason Durell Betha, will now be their new pastor, via a social media post, Mase will be replacing Pastor Cornelius Lindsey.
Mase the rapper retired from hip hop in 1999 to pursue a religious career, becoming an ordained minister while studying at Clark Atlanta University before becoming the head pastor at El Elyon International Church in Atlanta. Then after a 5 year hiatus from Hip Hop, Mase returned to the rap game by releasing his 3rd studio album, a comeback album, “Welcome Back.”
According to Mase:
“I really see this generation being turned back into God’s hands,…I think there’s been a major challenge with the city like being able to direct people back to God, and I really welcome the challenge to do so.”
