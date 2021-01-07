CLOSE
Harlem World’s Mase Named New Pastor of an Atlanta Church

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Look at God!!  Congratulations are in order as the rapper formerly known as Mase, Pastor Mason Betha, has been named the pastor of a church in the ATL.  You remember Mase?   You know ain’t nothing change but my limp Can’t stop till I see my name on a blimp, maybe not a blimp but on the side of a church.

Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta revealed that the 43 year old former rapper Mase, whose real name is Mason Durell Betha, will now be their new pastor, via a social media post, Mase will be replacing Pastor Cornelius Lindsey.

Mase the rapper retired from hip hop in 1999 to pursue a religious career, becoming an ordained minister while studying at Clark Atlanta University before becoming the head pastor at El Elyon International Church in Atlanta.  Then after a 5 year hiatus from Hip Hop, Mase returned to the rap game by releasing his 3rd studio album, a comeback album, “Welcome Back.”

According to Mase:

“I really see this generation being turned back into God’s hands,…I think there’s been a major challenge with the city like being able to direct people back to God, and I really welcome the challenge to do so.”

Take a look at the post below

