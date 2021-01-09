Kentucky Fried Chicken Slowly Unleashes New Sandwich to Compete with Chick-fil-A and Popeyes

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After social media tried to pick who had the best chicken sandwich, one unlikely fast-food giant is entering the ring to win the crown.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is the latest to introduced what they are calling the “best chicken sandwich ever.” It should be one that will put them over Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

There are four important things you need to know about the new, big delicious Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich: New. Big. Delicious. Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich. Rollin’ out nationwide. Find out when it’s in your area at https://t.co/XqOBJCY3p2. Wait, that’s a fifth thing. pic.twitter.com/37s4SqiPqL — KFC (@kfc) January 8, 2021

KFC has started rolling out the new menu item slowly in some states. It should be available nationwide next month.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The sandwich includes a quarter-pound Extra Crispy chicken breast filet, brioche bun, pickles and a choice of the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce. When it comes to the chicken sandwich wars, a KFC spokeswoman says they’re “in it to win.”

You can get the sandwich for $3.99 by itself or $6.99 with a meal.

To see where you can get the new sandwich, click here.

Just don’t fight over it like when Popeyes introduced its version.

So will you try KFC’s new chicken sandwich?

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Yuichi Yamazaki and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jeremy Moeller and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Kentucky Fried Chicken