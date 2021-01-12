Ohio State Star RB Trey Sermon Alabama Injury Update [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ohio State star running back Trey Sermon stepped on the championship field in Miami last night against Alabama with a rushing record of 331 yards from the Big Ten Title game, the most rushing yards in any conference championship game in FBS history and broke Ohio State’s single-game record, previously held by 1995 Heisman Trophy-winner Eddie George. Trey Sermon had Buckeye Nation riding on his shoulders in hopes of having the same performance during the National Championship game, securing a victory for Thee Ohio State Buckeyes. However the Buckeyes ended up loosing the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama 52 to 24 but not before they lost their star running back Trey Sermon in the first drive of the game, rushing for 2 yards before a massive hit (see video below) sent the NFL bound running back to locker room with Sermon’s left arm dangling loosely at his side before being rushed to the hospital.

Today we have an update on Trey Sermon’s condition from his mother, Natoshia Mitchell. According to Natoshia Mitchell her son did not travel with the Buckeyes back to Columbus, but will do so this week and then head home to northern Florida to train for the NFL Combine, “Trey is fine, his injury is not serious and he is headed back to Columbus,”. Read More

Now that is awesome news!!

