CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

FBI Is Warning of Planned Armed Protests [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Front exterior California State Capitol

Source: Holly Harris / Getty

If you thought that the riot that left people, dead, injured, fired from their jobs and some’s health compromised to COVID-19 because they had to seek shelter in tight spaces was as bad as it gets, well as far as domestic terrorism on our own soil goes?  Well you would be potentially wrong, but at least this time an agency is looking as well as planning ahead and that agency would be the FBI, as it is being reported that they, the FBI are warning ‘we the people’ of potentially planned armed protests in all 50 states capitol buildings and the U.S. Capitol in days to come.

The warning comes with a starting date of January 16th through inauguration day January 20th.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, D.C. on 16 January,”  “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

Lets all stay prayed up and heed all warnings.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

FBI Warning , inauguration day , Planned Armed Protest , Trump supporters , U.S. Capitol

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Chadwick Boseman Wife Tear Jerking Acceptance Speech 2021…
 1 hour ago
01.13.21
Front exterior California State Capitol
FBI Is Warning of Planned Armed Protests [VIDEO]
 1 hour ago
01.13.21
To Bonnet or Not To Bonnet, That Is…
 1 hour ago
01.13.21
Glastonbury Festival 2013 - Day 3
Azealia Banks Decided to Try and Bring Her…
 21 hours ago
01.12.21
Exclusives
Close