CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Museum of Art to Open Back Up on Martin Luther King Day

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Scenic lake in the winter season

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Great news for art lovers everywhere in the Greater Cleveland area!

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced it open back up to visitors and members on Jan. 18, which happens to also be Martin Luther King Day.

Its hours of operation will be every Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“I am delighted to welcome our community back to the Cleveland Museum of Art coinciding with this important day of celebration,” said William Griswold, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Also reopening on Jan. 18 is The Transformer Station, CMA’s companion contemporary art museum, located on Cleveland’s west side in the Ohio City neighborhood.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive
7 photos

Videos
Latest
Macaulay Culkin and Stewart Miller, co-founders of Lifestyle Media Bell Ringers of the Nasdaq Closing Bell from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco, joined by the Graduating Class of the Lehigh Startup Academy
‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin in Favor of…
 4 mins ago
01.14.21
American fast food restaurants chain Taco Bell logo seen at...
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…
 51 mins ago
01.14.21
Alicia Keys Launches New Skincare Products Through Her…
 1 hour ago
01.14.21
Rihanna Collaborates With Legendary Artist Lorna Simpson For…
 5 hours ago
01.14.21
Exclusives
Close