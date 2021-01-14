LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Museum of Art to Open Back Up on Martin Luther King Day

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Great news for art lovers everywhere in the Greater Cleveland area!

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced it open back up to visitors and members on Jan. 18, which happens to also be Martin Luther King Day.

Its hours of operation will be every Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“I am delighted to welcome our community back to the Cleveland Museum of Art coinciding with this important day of celebration,” said William Griswold, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Also reopening on Jan. 18 is The Transformer Station, CMA’s companion contemporary art museum, located on Cleveland’s west side in the Ohio City neighborhood.

