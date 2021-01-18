Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ Official Trailer Has Dropped #FIRE [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The tease is over, CBS dropped the official trailer to ‘The Equalizer’ starring the Queen of Hip Hop Queen Latifah.

Queen Latifah made us all stand in U.N.I.T.Y back in the day with this game changing classic flow verberating the equalizers on our boomboxes, but that was 1993 when the Queen was 23, now at 50 Dana Owens is using her Queendom to unite folks that need help but can’t call 911 with what looks like it’s going to a CBS smash hit ‘The Equalizer’ scheduled to drop February 7th right after The Super Bowl.

Last night CBS dropped the official trailer to ‘The Equalizer’ which also stars Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Adam Goldberg, Tory Kittles and Liza Lapira. ‘The Equalizer’ is a new millennium continuance to the 1980 show that starred British actor Edward Woodward who played Robert McCall . The show then transcended to the silver screen starring Denzel Washington before now returning to is original throne.

‘The Equalizer’ is a drama/action series about Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), an enigmatic, single mother with with a mysterious background that uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Take a look at ‘The Equalizer’ official trailer below

