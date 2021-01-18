CLOSE
Dr Dre Is Out The ICU, Home And Working

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

55 year old founder of the legendary rap group NWA and billionaire, super producer, Andre Young AKA Dr. Dre was/is going through a messy divorce when he suffered a brain aneurysm that landed in a Los Angeles hospital ICU. That didn’t stop the messiness of the divorce nor the proceedings but the prayers for Dr Dredid go up with the promises of blessings rained down on Dre, now it’s being reported that it is in fact ‘Dre Day’ as the Beats by Dre creator is out of the hospital ICU and home doing what he loves most making music.

Look at God!

The news of Dr Dre being home working in the studio was shared via a picture Instagram post by ‘Aftermath’ team member, 5 X Grammy Award winning producer Focus… , Focus… has produced for many of Hip Hop greats such as Beyonce’, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and The Game, just to name a few.

Take a look at the post below

