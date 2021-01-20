‘Bachelorette’ Couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Breaks Off Engagement After Only Five Months!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Another couple in “Bachelor Nation” has broken up after a short period of time.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are no longer engaged and have ended their relationship after only five months.

As you might know, their romance played out the 16th season of ABC’s hit reality show ‘The Bachelorette.’

Crawley was taken by Moss’ charms and appearance. So much so that she ignored the other constants and refused to consider other potential suitors before leaving the show after just 12 days. Tayshia Adams took as the ‘Bachelorette’ in the rest of the show’s recent season.

Moss left with Crawley after she asked him to “blow up” her installment of the show and get engaged. The rest was reality television history.

Now, the fairy-tale romance is over as Moss, 32, took to his Instagram page to announce the break up.

From Bossip:

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” wrote Dale. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Crawley, 39, has yet to comment on the breakup, though alluded to things not going the way she wanted with Moss in her Instagram post saying things like “today I couldn’t hide my hard day” and that her mother, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, had “reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand.”

As for one of the recent ‘Bachelorette’ couples breaking up, Page Six reports that Moss did not want to move to California, where Crawley lives, and was not read to have children “right away.”

E! News also reported on their different habits as the two were “fighting a lot recently,” according to a source as Moss wanted to focus more on pursuing an entertainment career, while Crawley wants to put her energy in caring for her mother.

With the relationship over after a short time, social media was not surprised to see it end so soon considering how Crawley “blew up” her season of ‘Bachelorette’ to pursue Moss, the only person who she really wanted to pursue on the show instead of the rest of her cast.

Here is some of the online reaction from Twitter:

the exact moment bachelor nation knew clare and dale would not last long pic.twitter.com/yqxPzevrXQ — horchata 🦋 (@socaIval) January 20, 2021

So Clare and Dale broke up? After knowing him for 5 min and not getting to know any other guy? #TheBachelorette #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/i9MqSjgIFV — We Are Groot✨ (@miracle4112) January 20, 2021

Everyone in #BachelorNation pretending to be surprised that Clare and Dale broke up after a whirlwind six day romance: pic.twitter.com/cR67UD1Isb — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) January 19, 2021

And now, here’s a look at Crawley and Moss during happier times:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Craig Sjodin and Getty Images

Third and Sixth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Bossip

Video, Fourth and Fifth Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Bossip