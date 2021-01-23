R.I.P. Larry King Has Passed Away at the Age of 87

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Iconic talk show host Larry King, known for interviewing celebrities, political figures and other prominent newsmakers on both radio and television, has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

His company, Ora Media, made the announcement on his Twitter account.

The 87-year-old King had undergone treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to reports, he had recently moved out of the intensive care unit.

King is best known for his 25-year career on CNN that included his long-running ‘Larry King Live’ talk show on the cable news channel that ran from 1985 to 2010. He later moved to Hulu and Ora TV and hosted ‘Larry King Now’ from 2012 until last year.

King has had other medical setbacks that have included “heart attacks, diabetes and lung cancer.”

In addition to the news of his death, there will be an announcement of funeral arrangements that will come at a future date. His family is also “requesting privacy at this time.”

Here is the full announcement of King’s death on Twitter:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Rodin Eckenroth and Getty Images

First Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland