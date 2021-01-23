Television Legend Larry King Passes Away At 87

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Larry King, the longtime journalist who interviewed anyone with a story to tell from presidents to scammers and all in between, passed away in Los Angeles on Saturday (January 23). He was 87.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King,” a statement reads. “For over 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.”

The statement continues, Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief. Larry and his interviews from his 25-year run on CNN’s ‘Larry King Live’ and his Ora Media Programs ‘Larry King Now’ and ‘Politicking With Larry King’ are consistently referenced by media outlets around the world and remain part of the historical record of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry Jr., Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.”

King had been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications at Cedars Sinai Hospital towards the end of 2020. He was unable to see family and at one point was in the ICU receiving oxygen. Last week, he was moved out of the ICU as he was once more breathing regularly on his own. It was another number of health scares he faced over the course of his life from triple-bypass surgery to heart attacks, lung cancer treatments and more. Yet, he persisted and continued to work.

His broadcasting career was elevated in 1985 when CNN tapped him to host Larry King Live, which became the network’s top-rated show from its inception until his retirement from the network in 2010. Along with his trademark suspenders, King’s show often brought America in with him as he took callers and did his interviews live.

And he seemingly never ran out of questions to ask.

Television Legend Larry King Passes Away At 87 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

