LOCAL NEWS: Beachwood Place to Welcome a New Working and Lifestyle Space Called COhatch

A brand-new work concept is coming to Beachwood Place on Cleveland’s east side.

COhatch, a co-working, meeting and lifestyle organization that offers open workspaces, will take over both Maggiano’s Little Italy and H&M at the Beachwood mall.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The new, two-story building will serve as a flexible workspace geared towards freelancers and anyone looking to work in an office-like setting that doesn’t have a home base. It will feature 60 private offices and co-working spaces.

The new Beachwood location seeks to “accommodate East Side professionals with flexible workspaces” along with giving members the opportunity to access the areas at their Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Cleveland’s Ohio City locations.

Speaking of the Ohio City location, it is under construction at 2814 Detroit Ave.

As for the Beachwood spot, North High Brewing will provide food and drinks. Also slated for the place are “a podcast room, gaming areas, a golf simulator” and other entertainment features.

A ghost kitchen concept is planned for COhatch with five different dining options and delivery included along with online and mobile ordering included.

It is not known when the workspace will open, but it was confirmed that “paperwork was filed on Jan. 22.”

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

