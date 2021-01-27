LOCAL NEWS: Green, Ohio to Honor Fox 8’s Dick Goddard By Naming Dog Park After Him

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The late WJW Fox 8 Cleveland weatherman Dick Goddard is getting a big honor in the Ohio town he grew up in and always returned to.

Being the animal advocate and lover he was, the city of Green is going to name a dog park after him.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Goddard died on Aug. 4 at the age of 89. The Green native was a staunch animal advocate, raising money for local shelters, helping pets find forever homes and lobbying for harsher penalties for abuse.

As a way to pay tribute to the iconic meteorologist, the Green Dog Park will be rededicated as the Dick Goddard Dog Park on Feb. 24.

This is another great way for Northeast Ohio to remember Goddard with his hometown now helping to give back.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Przemyslaw Iciak / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Yuval Helfman / EyeEm and Getty Images