OHIO NEWS: Walgreens Now One of Many Pharmacies Giving Customers COVID-19 Vaccines Through Appointment

If you are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine and meet any of Ohio’s requirements to receive one, you might be in luck.

Walgreens has recently joined a growing list of pharmacies in the state that is offering the vaccine.  In order to get it, you have set up an appointment at a location taking part.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Eligible Ohio residents will be able to schedule their appointments online and find a list of participating Walgreens locations to receive their vaccine using Walgreens COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduler.

You can also call 1-800-Walgreens for your appointment.

Walk-ins are not allowed as you have to have an appointment in order to get a vaccine.

The state has also announced that residents 75 and older “are now eligible to receive” the vaccine due to the “Phase 1B rollout plan.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

