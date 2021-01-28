NASA Holds ‘Day of Remembrance’ on 35th Anniversary of Challenger Explosion

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Jan. 28, 2021 marks an extremely sad occasion for NASA.

It is the 35th anniversary of the Challenger explosion, where seven astronauts died in the shuttle disaster “73 seconds after liftoff” in Florida.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Among those killed was Christa McAuliffe, a schoolteacher who was set to become the first civilian sent to outer space by NASA. The other six astronauts killed in the explosion were Commander Francis Scobee, pilot Michael Smith, mission specialist Ronald McNair, mission specialist Ellison Onizuka, missions specialist Judith Resnik and payload specialist Gregory Jarvis.

NASA held a ceremony that took place at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Jan. 28 remembering all of those who have been “killed in space missions,” including those onboard the Challenger.

Here is the event below:

