LOCAL NEWS: Bay High School Placed on Lockdown After Gun Was Discovered

Bay High School on Cleveland’s west side has been placed on lockdown on Jan. 29 as mentioned by the school district through social media.

It was also made official when Bay Village Police officers responded to reports of a gun that was found on school property around 1 p.m.

Bay High School is currently on lockdown. Police are on the scene. All other schools are in a stay in place.

Transportation will be delayed. We are asking parents not to come to the buildings. More communication to follow. — Bay Village Schools (@BaySchoolsOH) January 29, 2021

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Multiple police agencies are at the campus. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking parents to not head to the school. “Reunification will happen at the Bay Presbyterian Church at the corner of Columbia and Lake,” OSHP said.

The Bay Village School district continues to give updates on its Twitter page:

Regarding the BHS lockdown, nothing credible has been found but BVPD continues to do their due diligence. Stay tuned for updates and dismissal information. — Bay Village Schools (@BaySchoolsOH) January 29, 2021

Dismissal for BHS starts now @ Bay Presbyterian. Parents should enter via Lake & exit Columbia. Have IDs ready. All other schools continue to stay in place. Do not return to BHS to retrieve cars or other belongings. You’ll be alerted when you can return to campus. — Bay Village Schools (@BaySchoolsOH) January 29, 2021

We ask for your patience as we now begin dismissal at the rest of the BVCSD buildings. No bus transportation provided. Parents bring IDs. Students safe inside. — Bay Village Schools (@BaySchoolsOH) January 29, 2021

It is also known that “no busing” will be taking place on Jan. 29.

