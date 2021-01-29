CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Bay High School Placed on Lockdown After Gun Was Discovered

Bay High School on Cleveland’s west side has been placed on lockdown on Jan. 29 as mentioned by the school district through social media.

It was also made official when Bay Village Police officers responded to reports of a gun that was found on school property around 1 p.m.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Multiple police agencies are at the campus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking parents to not head to the school. “Reunification will happen at the Bay Presbyterian Church at the corner of Columbia and Lake,” OSHP said.

The Bay Village School district continues to give updates on its Twitter page:

It is also known that “no busing” will be taking place on Jan. 29.

 

