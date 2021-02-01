CLOSE
Meet Your 2021 Future History Maker: Gary Galbreath

Meet Your 2021 Future History Maker, Gary Galbreath!

Future History Makers 2021 Winners

Source: Radio One Cleveland / Radio One Cleveland

Gary Galbreath is currently a teacher at FDR Elementary School. Mr. Galbreath is also a piano instructor that leads youth through piano lessons, where students learn self-discipline, how to read music, and perform songs. Gary’s primary focus is to use music as a way to engage students to improve academically, socially and prepare them for future endeavors as they move fluidly through life’s challenges. Gary also teaches CARE (Compassionate Arts Remaking Education) at schools across Lorain, Ohio, the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility and recreation centers in the inner-city of Cleveland. Gary Galbreath we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

TUNE IN Thursday, February 25th at 6:30p on Facebook Live or YouTube to our Future History Makers celebration where Gary Galbreath will be honored!

 

Close