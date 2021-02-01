LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Meet Your 2021 Future History Maker, Terrel Valentine!

Terrel Valentine, affectionately known as “Ms. V” to those she encounters, is a Program Coordinator of 20 years at one of the largest day drop-in centers on the east side of Cleveland. Ms. V works with fragile populations- the homeless, mentally ill, individuals with a history with the justice system and people with multiple addictions. She wears many hats helping those in dire straits with their very basic needs, ranging from clothing, identification, birth certificates, rental &/or utility assistance when funds are available. She says her work is “heart work” not “hard work”. Terrel Valentine, we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

TUNE IN Thursday, February 25th at 6:30p on Facebook Live or YouTube to our Future History Makers celebration where Terrel Valentine will be honored!

