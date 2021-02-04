LOCAL NEWS: Meijer Contributes 6,000 Turkeys to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Meijer is doing its part to help out in the community, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The super-center chain has donated 6,000 turkeys on Feb. 4 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with help from one of The Land’s pro sports teams.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The turkeys, which are part of Meijer‘s $1 million donation to food banks across the Midwest, will be distributed at the city of Cleveland’s municipal parking lot. Representatives from the retailer and the Cleveland Browns, including guard Joel Bitonio, will be on hand to help.

It’s distribution day! In partnership with @meijer and the @Browns, we will be at the @CityOfCleveland Muni Lot today (Feb 4) from 1–4pm distributing food to anyone in need. Pre-registration at https://t.co/wm7SjD78WC. Call 216.738.2067 for more info! #WeFeedCLE pic.twitter.com/plFe30Au8e — Greater Cleveland Food Bank (@CleFoodBank) February 4, 2021

The Food Bank continues to helps out with assisting “thousands dealing with the effects of” COVID-19 in the area.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Meijer

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland