LOCAL NEWS: Meijer Contributes 6,000 Turkeys to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Meijer logo

Source: Meijer

Meijer is doing its part to help out in the community, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The super-center chain has donated 6,000 turkeys on Feb. 4 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with help from one of The Land’s pro sports teams.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The turkeys, which are part of Meijer‘s $1 million donation to food banks across the Midwest, will be distributed at the city of Cleveland’s municipal parking lot. Representatives from the retailer and the Cleveland Browns, including guard Joel Bitonio, will be on hand to help.

The Food Bank continues to helps out with assisting “thousands dealing with the effects of” COVID-19 in the area.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

