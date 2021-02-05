CLOSE
Former Lead Singer of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes Gil Saunders Has Died

Prayers are in order as sad news is being reported that the former lead singer of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Gil Saunders, has passed away.

When Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Thom Bell, put Philadelphia Soul on the map when of the leading vehicles was the legendary Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes and when most people hear that name and are asked who was the lead singer of the group most would say Teddy Pendergrass.  However Teddy Pendergrass left the group leaving big shoes to fill after a money dispute in 1976.  One of those replacements was a young Philly native by the name of Gil Saunders who was recruited by, no other than the man whose name was on the band, Harold Melvin, to replace the original Teddy Pendergrass replacement, David Ebo. Gil Saunders remained with Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes until the mid 90’s before leaving to pursue a solo career.

Gil Saunders passed away following a long battle with Multiple sclerosis and lung cancer.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Gil Saunders uplifted in our prayers.

Exclusives
