Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon’ Live Album Experience Will Go Live at 9PM

Nipsey Hussle may not be here amongst us in the flesh, but he is very much here in spirit with his music that will live in time forever.

Tonight that realism will be proven as ‘The Marathon’ Live Album Experience will go live on YouTube. (scroll to watch below)

The Marathon Clothing and Okidoki will honor the legacy of Nipsey Hussle and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The Marathon mixtape, a key turning point in his career, with an interactive live visual album experience. Featuring never-before-seen content from the era, we’ll give you a closer look at the places and process that went into creating Nipsey’s 2010 masterpiece.

