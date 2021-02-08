Viral Gorilla Glue Girl Ends Up At The ER !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We all know that ladies don’t play when it come to their hair, however a young lady went viral this week after she took having her hair fried, dyed and laid to the side to a whole other level but now unfortunately her fight to undo her done hair has landed her in the hospital.

Tessica Brown went viral when she ran out of holding spray and decided to substitute the holding spray for something else she had on hand Gorilla Glue Spray, needless to say her hair is baby doll perfect but unfortunately hair style is permanent even after shampooing in 15 times her hair has not moved nor changed. Needless to say her TikTok PSA to tell people that it wasn’t a good idea to use Gorilla Glue Spray on their hair while soliciting some help for her problem has now sent her to the hospital emergency room for medical assistance.

Let’s all pray for Ms. Brown a solution and healing. Take a look at the update on Gorilla Glue Girl below.