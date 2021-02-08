CLOSE
No Big Game Can Begin Without BET The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021

Some folks seem to think that the Super Bowl starts with the singing on The National Anthem by Jazmine Sullivan, but no, one of the biggest games on earth starts with what most of our days, bedtimes and meals start with prayer ie the word and with it being Super Bowl Sunday the Lords day, the Super Bowl begins with 22nd The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration brought to you by BET.

There may be a pandemic going on but the praises still went on, living up to their testimony that “nothing can stop us’ with  John P. Kee and Kierra Sheard performing “I Made It Out” and “It’s Gonna Get Better”, Koryn Hawthorne Performing “Speak To Me”, Pharrell’s Voices of Fire Choir (from Netflix) performing “Hit The Refresh.” and PJ Morton performing “All In His Plan” then joined by Zacardi Cortez & Darrel Walls for an inspiring performance of “So In Love” and “All In His Plan” .  The 22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was hosted by comedian/actor/radio personality Rickey Smiley.

Take a look at the videos below

