Waffles + Mochi Starring Michelle Obama Is Coming To Netflix

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Watch out Sesame Street their is a new sheriff coming to puppet town and her name is Michelle Obama.

Our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, has not been chillin since retiring from the White House. Michelle Obama dropped a New York best selling book ‘Becoming: Michelle Obama’ that was turned into a phenomenal documentary, that happened to be the first project the Obamas launched on their, Higher Ground Productions, in partnership with Netflix. The Obama/Netflix partnership that promises to “harness the power of storytelling…(while touching on) issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more.” has many projects, however our Flotus, floated out the news that March 16th her newest project will be dropping on Netflix and it’s for our babies, ‘Waffles + Mochi’, a children’s program in which Michelle Obama along with two puppets adventures as they discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world.

Take a look at Michelle Obama’s post about ‘Waffles + Mochi’ coming to Netflix on March 16th below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: