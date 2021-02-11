Gorilla Glue Girl Is Officially Unstuck Thanks To Black Doctor [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A month ago Tessica Brown ran out of holding spray when doing her hair when she decided to substitute her normal holding spray with Gorilla Glue spray, unfortunately the motto for Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, “I put that sh@t on everything” does not apply to Gorilla Glue spray. Tessica Brown posted the video of her dilemma on her social media to get help getting unstuck, the video went viral and help is what she ultimately got.

Thank God, prayers have been answered Tessica Brown AKA Gorilla Glue Girl is officially unstuck, thanks to the hands of a black doctor.

Meet Dr. Michael Obeng founder and CEO of R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Worldwide Inc. R.E.S.T.O.R.E. is an acronym for: Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng reached out to Tessica Brown to help by offering her a $12,500 procedure for free and after 4 hours long and a little discomfort Tessica Brown’s hair/scalp a now free.

Take a look at the video below

