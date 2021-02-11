CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gorilla Glue Girl Is Officially Unstuck Thanks To Black Doctor [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 10, 2021

Source: Rachpoot/MEGA / Getty

A month ago Tessica Brown ran out of holding spray when doing her hair when she decided to substitute her normal holding spray with Gorilla Glue spray, unfortunately the motto for Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, “I put that sh@t on everything” does not apply to Gorilla Glue spray.  Tessica Brown posted the video of her dilemma on her social media to get help getting unstuck, the video went viral and help is what she ultimately got.

Thank God, prayers have been answered Tessica Brown AKA Gorilla Glue Girl is officially unstuck, thanks to the hands of a black doctor.

Meet Dr. Michael Obeng founder and CEO of R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Worldwide Inc. R.E.S.T.O.R.E. is an acronym for: Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng reached out to Tessica Brown to help by offering her a $12,500 procedure for free and after 4 hours long and a little discomfort Tessica Brown’s hair/scalp a now free.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon , Dr. Michael Obeng , Gorilla Glue Girl , Surgery , Tessica Brown

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin Say’s Homophobia Has ‘Nothing to do…
 3 hours ago
02.11.21
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 10, 2021
Gorilla Glue Girl Is Officially Unstuck Thanks To…
 3 hours ago
02.11.21
Christina Fulton interviews Larry Flynt for &apos;Playing It Forward&apos;
R.I.P. Larry Flynt from Hustler Magazine Dead at…
 21 hours ago
02.10.21
Aunt Jemima
Goodbye Aunt Jemima, Hello Pearl Milling Company!
 23 hours ago
02.10.21
Exclusives
Close