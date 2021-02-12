Dave Chappelle Announces ‘Chappelle Show’ Return To Netflix [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you remember a few months back Dave Chappelle’s ‘Chappelle Show’ started streaming on Netflix and other platforms, Dave Chappelle asked everyone that was streaming to halt the show and for the streaming giants that didn’t want to comply, he asked you his fans to stop watching it along with the reason why. Viacom CBS, who owns the rights to the hit sketch show, licensed it for streaming without his permission, so Dave called his agent wanting to know if there was anything he could do to stop it, his agent said no, so Dave told his agent ‘F U’ then took his case to the court of public opinion. And guess what? It worked.

Dave Chappelle posted a video of redemption after going through the unforgiven.

“I never asked Comedy central for anything. If you remember I said ‘I’m going to my real boss’ and I came to you because I know where my power lies,…I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless because without your eyes it’s nothing. And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much…Finally after all of these years I can finally say to Comedy Central, ‘it’s been a pleasure doing business with you.’”

So to thank his fans for the love starting tonight, just in time for Valentines Day you can once again watch ‘Chappelle Show’ on Netflix.

Take a look at Dave Chappelle thanking the fans for helping undo a wrong below.

