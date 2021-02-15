The Real Bill O’Neil’s Interview Before He Committed Suicide [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The high anticipated ‘Judas and The Black Messiah’ dropped this past weekend 50 years after the assassination of Fred Hampton The Chairman of The Black Panther Party in Chicago. ‘Judas and The Black Messiah’ starring actor Daniel Kaluuya is the spin chilling events that occurred when an FBI in formant named Bill O’Neil (played by actor LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrated the Black Panthers to get next to Fred Hampton then became in charge of The Black Panthers security laid out the floor plan for Fred Hampton‘s assassination in 1969 all for $300.00 and a get out of jail free card.

‘Judas and The Black Messiah’ starts of with the real Bill O’Neil speaking in a PBS documentary Eyes On the Prize 2 about the role he played leading up to Fred Hampton’s assassination and how he had trusted the FBI. Bill O’Neil would later be placed in witness protection only to later sneak back years later to live in Chicago. In watching the actual words of Bill O’Neil he seemed confident in the events that transpired however after the real documentary aired Bill O’Neil committed suicide by running into traffic on a highway.

Take a look at his original PBS documentary interview below.

