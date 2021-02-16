CLOSE
Local News: Over 300 People Have A Snowball Fight In Kent [VIDEO]

If a major snow storm hits Northeast Ohio that’s effects are closing schools and making travel dangerous, what do you do?  Sit in the house and binge watch some more television shows while drinking hot chocolate?  If you can’t beat a snow storm, you might as well join it.

The curfew is over so let the partying begin.

KentWired a student-run, converged news website of Kent State University’s independent student media newspaper, The Kent Stater and television station, TV2 KSU, was pumped when 300 to 500 people gathered near Taylor Hall at Kent State University last night around 10:30 pm for the biggest snowball fight you have ever seen, organized in a GroupMe, a free group messaging app, that contained 1,200 people.  Pandemic or nah the people gathered looked as though they were having a good ole fashioned time, well, until the police showed up and busted up the fun close to 11:30.

Take a look at the video below

