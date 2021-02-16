CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

CAVS Vs. Spurs Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Cavs last season game 2017 via @stretchd_34

Source: Cavs last season game 2017 via @stretchd_34 / Cavs last season game 2017 via @stretchd_34

Just because the Governor of Ohio dropped the curfew due to the fact hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have gone down, does not mean that COVID-19 has gone away.  We still need to wear masks, practice social distancing, continue testing and if possible get vaccinated because we need to stay vigilant in coming through this pandemic.

With that being said

In a statement, the Cavaliers organization said the game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to ongoing contact tracing within the Spurs organization.  read more

Take a look at the Cavaliers statement in their Tweet below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

cavaliers , Cleveland , COVID-19 Protocols , Game Postponed

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Snowfall in Ankara
Local News: Over 300 People Have A Snowball…
 6 hours ago
02.16.21
4 items
Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In…
 9 hours ago
02.16.21
Is B. Simone Wrong For Saying Women Must…
 9 hours ago
02.16.21
NEWS: JAN 03 Save America Tour
Yes, That Was Both Claudia and Kellyanne Conway…
 1 day ago
02.15.21
Exclusives
Close