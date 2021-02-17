Flight Attendant Say’s They Lied When The Truth Would Do About Quarantine Abduction

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Kalina Collier, a Jet Blue flight attendant has been accused of faking an abduction so she wouldn’t have to quarantine following her COVID-19 diagnosis, a story that has since went viral. However Kalina Collier is saying now enough is enough folks is lying when the truth would do.

According to Jamaica Constabulary Force, Kalina Collier tested positive for COVID-19 upon her January 28, 2021 arrival in Jamaica and was required by the Ministry of Health Wellness to quarantine at the Ocean Coral Spring in Trelawn for free. Then allegedly Kalina Collier while on her two-week period of isolation, took to Instagram to talk about concerns she feared being sex trafficked as she was mistreated and kidnapped an allegation that authorities say was said to have been made to get out of quarantine.

Fast forwarding now to Valentines Day, Kalina Collier is out of quarantine back home in New York and has released a statement.

Kalina Collier says the purpose of the IG post was to seek out legal counsel and the hotel in which she was in isolation in is covering up some things to save face. In Kalina Collier’s statement she had this to say:

“I have said a long time that I was never missing, nor was I kidnapped. I’ve tried to keep silent because is something that will be handled legally…,These people will say anything to save face. I am here to say nothing I said in my live was a lie,…The proof is in the pudding, and I have nothing further to say on this situation. For those who were concerned, thank you.”

In another report JetBlue Airways has allegedly fired Kalina Collier whose Jamaican vacation turned into an international controversy.

See Kalina Collier’s complete statement below, then give us your thoughts.

