Prayers: Rapper Jeezy’s Mom Has Passed

Jeezy

Prayers and condolences are in order as the rapper Jeezy has reported the passing of his mother.

The ATL’s 43 year old Jay Wayne Jenkins by way of Columbia, South Carolina, also known as the rapper Jeezy took to his personal Instagram to pay tribute to his mother.  No cause of death was given however, Jeezy did give a praise of life:

You taught me to be a man when I was a boy. Made me man up be a father when I was a kid. Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances. My Super Hero.

Jeezy is engaged to 42 year old television host and stylist from hit daytime television show ‘The Real’ Jeannie Mai.

We will keeping Jeezy as well as his family and friends uplifted in our prayers.

See Jeezy’ full tribute to his mother below.

