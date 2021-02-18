The Bijou Star Files: Dre’s Estranged Says Miss New Booty Is Wearing Her Gear

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 18, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
NICOLE YOUNG HEY DRE, WHO’S BEEN IN MY CLOSET??!!
Dr. Dre’s estranged wife is demanding access to their marital home because she’s pretty sure someone’s been wearing her expensive shoes … and it ain’t Goldilocks. Read More
Lil Nas X Reveals He Battled Depression Before Fame: I Had No Friends
Lil Nas X shared a video on TikTok, and later reposted it on Instagram, and opened up about his battle. Read More
NFL VINCENT JACKSON AUTOPSY SHOWS HE ‘SUFFERED FROM CHRONIC ALCOHOLISM’… Sheriff Says
Seems the Sheriff may have jumped the gun by announcing the autopsy results on Wednesday — because a rep for Jackson’s family says they were told the official autopsy report will not be completed for weeks. Read More
PRESIDENT BIDEN GETTING DRAGGED OVER STUDENT LOANS… You Created This Mess!!!
President Biden helped create the student loan debt crisis facing millions of Americans … at least in the eyes of his critics, who now wonder why he’s balking on coming to the rescue. Read More
RUSH LIMBAUGH DEAD AT 70
Rush Limbaugh — one of the most listened to radio personalities for more than 30 years — has died of lung cancer … Read More
NICKI MINAJ DRIVER IN FATHER’S DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN Turns Himself In to Police
The driver wanted for striking Nicki Minaj’s father in a deadly hit-and-run has turned himself in to police … Read More
TESSICA BROWN’S PLASTIC SURGEON BIZ BOOMING SINCE GLUE REMOVAL …’Magical Solution’ Might Go Commercial!!!
Dr. Michael Obeng — the plastic surgeon who freed Tessica Brown from her head full of Gorilla Glue — is reaping benefits or his good deed … he says patient inquiries are up a hundredfold!!! Read More
TEXAS MAYOR QUITS POST AFTER SLAMMING RESIDENTS AS LAZY, CRYBABIES… Amid Power Outages
A mayor in Texas has thrown in the towel after going on a heartless rant … calling residents lazy and crybabies as the state suffers from massive power outages in frigid temps. Read More
CAM NEWTON SHREDDED ROLLER RINK DANCE FLOOR ON VALENTINE’S… Amazing Video!!!
You knew Cam Newton could dance … but did you know he could dance AND skate at the same time?!?! Read More
Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino In Atlantic City Demolished In Front Of A Cheering Crowd
Trump’s namesake Atlantic City Hotel & Casino was recently demolished in front of a local crowd of cheering bystanders, due to poor revenue performance. Read More
Tory Lanez Shows Off His New Haircut After The Internet Went IN On Him!
Tory Lanez is making headlines once again, but this time it’s literally for his head.. lines. Read More
Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female Rapper In History To Have An Album Sell 10 Million Copies As ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Goes Diamond
Lauryn Hill is now the first female rapper in history to ever have an album sell 10 million copies, courtesy of her iconic, Grammy award-winning album “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.” Read More
Actress Bianca Lawson Stuns In Her Step Sis Beyonce’s New ICY Park Line
For those who don’t know, Bianca is technically step sisters with Queen Bey. Her father is married to Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson. Read More
Moneybagg Yo Apologizes After Tweeting He Doesn’t Want The Pandemic To End Because He Made Millions
Celebrities are constantly being criticized for being out of touch with the people who support them. It seems Moneybagg Yo is acknowledging he was guilty of this following some recent tweets he made saying that he didn’t want the pandemic to end. Read More
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Now Worth $1 Billion
“Fashion, culture and private equity have collided with Rihanna’s successful Savage x Fenty hitting another major milestone by raising its $115 million Series B funding round, at a $1 billion valuation,” Forbes reports. Read More
Larsa Pippen Slams Future Regarding Their Past Relationship And Calls Him “Delusional”
The brief relationship between Larsa Pippen and Future still continues to be a hot topic for both fans and the former couple themselves. During a recent interview, Larsa didn’t mince words when discussing Future, as she dragged him for mentioning her in his music and called him “delusional.” Read More
Plies Says Women Who Get Plastic Surgery Attract ‘Ugly N***as With Money’
Plies is not a stranger to giving us a good laugh and sparking conversation around everyday topics. On Tuesday, Plies did just that with a message a little over 2 minutes long. Read More
Blue Ivy Carter Joins Beyoncé In Adidas x Ivy Park Campaign
Blue Ivy Carter makes her Adidas x Ivy Park debut alongside her mother, Beyoncé. Read More
NBA Stars Reluctant To Participate In COVID-19 Vaccine PSAs
Many of the NBA’s top players are skeptical about participating in the league’s COVID-19 vaccine PSAs. Read More
South Carolina House Passes Bill Restricting Abortions
Earlier today the South Carolina House passed a bill banning nearly all abortions, in an effort to follow the lead of other states with similar measures that would go into effect if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Read More
Moniece Slaughter Says She Is Done Speaking About Dr. Dre Being Abusive After He Allegedly Threatened Her
Former “Love & Hip Hop” star Moniece Slaughter stirred up a healthy amount of controversy when she alleged that Dr. Dre threatened her for speaking about his rumored relationship with Apryl Jones, Moniece now says that she is done speaking about Dr. Dre and further states that it’s because the threats have increased. Read More
Trey Songz & Sabrina Parr Spotted Hanging Out At A Nightclub Together
Trey Songz has been at the center of headlines recently for his bedroom activity—but this time it’s because of who he was recently spotted with. Read More
Summer Walker Boasts About How Proud She Is Of Boyfriend London On Da Track For Taking Care Of His Other Children
While Summer Walker prepares to become a mother herself, she is showing admiration to her future child’s father and his current parenting skills. Read More
Kanye Is ‘Anxious & Very Sad’ Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce, Rapper Is ‘Not Doing Well’ Says Source
The speculation continues concerning the alleged split between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Read More
Rapper Jeezy’s Mother Dies
Very sad news. Jeezy’s (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) mother has passed. The 43-year-old rapper shared the news on social media. Read More
Kordell Stewart Addresses Rumors That He’s Gay + Talks Marriage To Ex-Wife Porsha Williams: That Was True Love At The Time
Kordell Stewart is defending his sexuality as he speaks on previous rumors that he’s homosexual. Read More
