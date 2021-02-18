The Bijou Star Files: Dre’s Estranged Says Miss New Booty Is Wearing Her Gear

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 18, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

NICOLE YOUNG HEY DRE, WHO’S BEEN IN MY CLOSET??!!

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife is demanding access to their marital home because she’s pretty sure someone’s been wearing her expensive shoes … and it ain’t Goldilocks. Read More

Lil Nas X Reveals He Battled Depression Before Fame: I Had No Friends

Lil Nas X shared a video on TikTok, and later reposted it on Instagram, and opened up about his battle. Read More

NFL VINCENT JACKSON AUTOPSY SHOWS HE ‘SUFFERED FROM CHRONIC ALCOHOLISM’… Sheriff Says

Seems the Sheriff may have jumped the gun by announcing the autopsy results on Wednesday — because a rep for Jackson’s family says they were told the official autopsy report will not be completed for weeks. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN GETTING DRAGGED OVER STUDENT LOANS… You Created This Mess!!!

President Biden helped create the student loan debt crisis facing millions of Americans … at least in the eyes of his critics, who now wonder why he’s balking on coming to the rescue. Read More

RUSH LIMBAUGH DEAD AT 70

Rush Limbaugh — one of the most listened to radio personalities for more than 30 years — has died of lung cancer … Read More

NICKI MINAJ DRIVER IN FATHER’S DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN Turns Himself In to Police

The driver wanted for striking Nicki Minaj’s father in a deadly hit-and-run has turned himself in to police … Read More

TESSICA BROWN’S PLASTIC SURGEON BIZ BOOMING SINCE GLUE REMOVAL …’Magical Solution’ Might Go Commercial!!!

Dr. Michael Obeng — the plastic surgeon who freed Tessica Brown from her head full of Gorilla Glue — is reaping benefits or his good deed … he says patient inquiries are up a hundredfold!!! Read More

TEXAS MAYOR QUITS POST AFTER SLAMMING RESIDENTS AS LAZY, CRYBABIES… Amid Power Outages

A mayor in Texas has thrown in the towel after going on a heartless rant … calling residents lazy and crybabies as the state suffers from massive power outages in frigid temps. Read More

CAM NEWTON SHREDDED ROLLER RINK DANCE FLOOR ON VALENTINE’S… Amazing Video!!!

You knew Cam Newton could dance … but did you know he could dance AND skate at the same time?!?! Read More

Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino In Atlantic City Demolished In Front Of A Cheering Crowd

Trump’s namesake Atlantic City Hotel & Casino was recently demolished in front of a local crowd of cheering bystanders, due to poor revenue performance. Read More

Tory Lanez Shows Off His New Haircut After The Internet Went IN On Him!

Tory Lanez is making headlines once again, but this time it’s literally for his head.. lines. Read More

Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female Rapper In History To Have An Album Sell 10 Million Copies As ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Goes Diamond

Lauryn Hill is now the first female rapper in history to ever have an album sell 10 million copies, courtesy of her iconic, Grammy award-winning album “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.” Read More

Actress Bianca Lawson Stuns In Her Step Sis Beyonce’s New ICY Park Line

For those who don’t know, Bianca is technically step sisters with Queen Bey. Her father is married to Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson. Read More

Moneybagg Yo Apologizes After Tweeting He Doesn’t Want The Pandemic To End Because He Made Millions

Celebrities are constantly being criticized for being out of touch with the people who support them. It seems Moneybagg Yo is acknowledging he was guilty of this following some recent tweets he made saying that he didn’t want the pandemic to end. Read More

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Now Worth $1 Billion

“Fashion, culture and private equity have collided with Rihanna’s successful Savage x Fenty hitting another major milestone by raising its $115 million Series B funding round, at a $1 billion valuation,” Forbes reports. Read More

Larsa Pippen Slams Future Regarding Their Past Relationship And Calls Him “Delusional”

The brief relationship between Larsa Pippen and Future still continues to be a hot topic for both fans and the former couple themselves. During a recent interview, Larsa didn’t mince words when discussing Future, as she dragged him for mentioning her in his music and called him “delusional.” Read More

Plies Says Women Who Get Plastic Surgery Attract ‘Ugly N***as With Money’

Plies is not a stranger to giving us a good laugh and sparking conversation around everyday topics. On Tuesday, Plies did just that with a message a little over 2 minutes long. Read More

Blue Ivy Carter Joins Beyoncé In Adidas x Ivy Park Campaign

Blue Ivy Carter makes her Adidas x Ivy Park debut alongside her mother, Beyoncé. Read More

NBA Stars Reluctant To Participate In COVID-19 Vaccine PSAs

Many of the NBA’s top players are skeptical about participating in the league’s COVID-19 vaccine PSAs. Read More

South Carolina House Passes Bill Restricting Abortions

Earlier today the South Carolina House passed a bill banning nearly all abortions, in an effort to follow the lead of other states with similar measures that would go into effect if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Read More

Moniece Slaughter Says She Is Done Speaking About Dr. Dre Being Abusive After He Allegedly Threatened Her

Former “Love & Hip Hop” star Moniece Slaughter stirred up a healthy amount of controversy when she alleged that Dr. Dre threatened her for speaking about his rumored relationship with Apryl Jones, Moniece now says that she is done speaking about Dr. Dre and further states that it’s because the threats have increased. Read More

Trey Songz & Sabrina Parr Spotted Hanging Out At A Nightclub Together

Trey Songz has been at the center of headlines recently for his bedroom activity—but this time it’s because of who he was recently spotted with. Read More

Summer Walker Boasts About How Proud She Is Of Boyfriend London On Da Track For Taking Care Of His Other Children

While Summer Walker prepares to become a mother herself, she is showing admiration to her future child’s father and his current parenting skills. Read More

Kanye Is ‘Anxious & Very Sad’ Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce, Rapper Is ‘Not Doing Well’ Says Source

The speculation continues concerning the alleged split between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Read More

Rapper Jeezy’s Mother Dies

Very sad news. Jeezy’s (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) mother has passed. The 43-year-old rapper shared the news on social media. Read More

Kordell Stewart Addresses Rumors That He’s Gay + Talks Marriage To Ex-Wife Porsha Williams: That Was True Love At The Time

Kordell Stewart is defending his sexuality as he speaks on previous rumors that he’s homosexual. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: