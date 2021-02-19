CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Godfather of Harlem Is Coming Back With Season 2 [Official Trailer]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Celebrities Visit Build - September 18, 2019

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

The wait is over, the Oscar winning actor, Forest Whitaker, who is also the executive producer of the Epix Emmy award winning television series ‘Godfather of Harlem’ is on it’s way back with season two of the hit series that revolves around the life of the original gangster of New York, the legendary Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson who after serving 11 years in prison in the 60’s returns to Harlem to taking his throne in Harlem by way of having to go through the mob.

Season two of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ picks up with Bumpy continuing his struggle to reclaim command over the town from mobsters by attempting to seed internal discord and sever their vital heroin pipeline.  Meanwhile, Malcolm X’s relationship with Bumpy will be severely tested.

‘Godfather of Harlem’ will return to Epix for season 2 Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

epix , Forest Whitaker , Godfather Of Harlem , official trailer , Season 2

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
The Weeknd Received Special Super Bowl Ring Bling…
 18 mins ago
02.19.21
Celebrities Visit Build - September 18, 2019
Godfather of Harlem Is Coming Back With Season…
 2 hours ago
02.19.21
Ariel Terry’s Brand Breukelen Polished Is Shaping The…
 20 hours ago
02.18.21
2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5
‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Makes Her A…
 22 hours ago
02.18.21
Exclusives
Close