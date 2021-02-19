CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week Starts Now Until February 28

Cleveland As Ohio Covid-19 Cases Surge

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Cleveland has always been known for having great restaurants and in more recent years, it has become a culinary hotbed for trendy local eateries.

The Downtown area alone has experience a surge of local places for residents and visitors to check out for a bite to eat and drink to have along with that great meal.

Now, there is an event to help support local restaurants and with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging on, those business could use a lot of support.

Starting on Feb. 19 and going on until Feb. 28, several places are taking part in Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week, where area residents can take part in ordering any of the meals that are being offered at the eateries that are included.

All of the restaurants are operating during the special week with all of the “COVID-19 safety precautions in mind.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Over the past 13 years, Downtown Cleveland Alliance has been organizing Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week to support local restaurants.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Luca Italian Cuisine
  • Mallorca
  • Cleveland Chop
  • Cassa Kitchen
  • Blue Point Grille
  • Beyond Juicery and Eatery
  • Pickwick and Frolic Restaurant and Club
  • Betts Restaurant
  • Mabel’s BBQ
  • UJerk
  • Republic Food & Drink
  • Southern Tier
  • Sainato’s at Rivergate
  • Zanzibar
  • 1890 Restaurant
  • Vincenza’s
  • Johnny’s Little bar
  • Beerhead Eatery and Bar
  • Chocolate Bar
  • Barley House

Most restaurants are offering to-go options and family-style meals.

For a look at different options for each eatery, along with coupons and passes, click here.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, Downtown Cleveland Alliance and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

