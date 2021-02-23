The Bijou Star Files: Xzibit’s Wife Is Flipping Their Marriage

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 23, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

President Biden pays tribute to over 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19

President Joe Biden called on Americans to remember those lost to COVID-19 and to remain vigilant against the virus. Read More

EL CHAPO WIFE ARRESTED!!! Drugs, Aiding His Prison Escape Alleged

El Chapo’s wife Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested Monday at Dulles International Airport, and is facing a charge of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation to the U.S. Read More

MARTIN GUGINO ELDERLY BUFFALO PROTESTER SUES CITY Ya Cracked My Damn Skull!!!

Martin Gugino, the elderly Buffalo protester who got knocked to the ground and bled out of his ears, is now suing the city over that ordeal. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Maxine Waters For Her Support Regarding Protecting Black Women In Recent Instagram Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Maxine Waters recently had a heart-to-heart chat about supporting Black women and Meg got a lot of praise from Auntie Maxine. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION REP. MAXINE WATERS PRAISES ‘WAP’… ‘Now That’s Audacity!!!

“WAP” — the sexually explicit hit song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion — is a symbol of women taking charge and speaking their minds … to Rep. Maxine Waters, anyway. Read More

XZIBIT WIFE FILES FOR DIVORCE

Xzibit’s wife is apparently ready to get her walk on … as in walking away from their marriage. Read More

SIDESHOW GONE WRONG WOMAN HIT BY CAR GOES AIRBORNE… Walks Away HYPED!!!

A woman walking in the middle of a street sideshow got launched into the air when a car hit her, but miraculously … she walked away! Read More

KILLER MIKEBARBERSHOP HIT IN SHOOTOUT… Uses it as Teaching Moment

Killer Mike says his barbershop got damaged by stray bullets from a shootout … and he’s using the incident to advocate for an end to senseless violence. Read More

NBA’S CHRIS WEBBER MARIJUANA MENTOR Aims To Help Minorities Succeed In The Weed Biz

Ex-NBA star Chris Webber believes there’s A LOT of money to be made in the weed business … and he wants to make sure minorities get a fair shot to get that green. Read More

TRICK DADDY PLEA DEAL AFTER COCAINE, DUI ARREST

Trick Daddy’s taking a plea deal in his Miami bust for cocaine possession and driving under the influence, and now he’s finally able to put the case behind him. Read More

Lionel Richie Sets Social Media On Fire When Fans Discover His 30-Year-Old Girlfriend!

Apparently, social media just got wind of Lionel Richie’s 30-year-old girlfriend, which doesn’t seem like that big of a deal—except that Lionel himself is 71. Read More

Kris Jenner Reportedly Files Patent & Trademark Application To Launch Her Own Beauty Brand

According to recent reports, Kris Jenner has reportedly filed the necessary paperwork to officially get her beauty brand rolling. Read More

Florida Woman Robs A Bank In Electric Wheelchair

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman suspected of robbing a bank in an electric wheelchair. Read More

Six Flags Announces Plans To Reopen All Amusement Parks & Hire Thousands Of Employees

In a recent announcement, Six Flags confirmed that it plans to open all of its amusement parks throughout the country—and hire thousands of workers in the process. Read More

Moët Hennessy Acquires 50% Stake In Jay-Z’s Champagne Brand Armand de Brignac

On Monday, Jay-Z and Moët Hennessy announced a new partnership after it was revealed that the company acquired a 50% stake in Jay-Z’s popular champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, which is also known as Ace of Spades. Read More

Bobby Shmurda Is Scheduled To Be Released From Prison On Tuesday!

The countdown until Bobby Shmurda returns home is officially on. Records show that the rapper is scheduled to be released as early as February 23rd, which is tomorrow. Read More

Kim Kardashian May Relocate To Miami After Her Divorce

Kim Kardashian is looking to make Miami her new home following her divorce from rapper and sneaker mogul Kanye West. Read More

Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Debut Joint Podcast On Spotify

Former President Barack Obama and rock icon Bruce Springsteen have launched a joint podcast on Spotify. Read More

DaBaby Clears Up His JoJo Siwa Line In “Beatbox” Freestyle

DaBaby is clearing up the eyebrow-raising bar that he dropped about YouTube star JoJo Siwa in his latest freestyle. Read More

Scam Artists Targeting Dating Apps And Social Media Made $304 Million in 2020

The Federal Trade Commission revealed that a record $304 million was lost to romance scams in 2020. Read More

TSA Is Hiring, Looking For 6,000 Screening Officers

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking to bring on 6,000 new screening officers by the beginning of the summer. Read More

Kim Kardashian Felt Kanye West Wasn’t ‘Willing’ to ‘Compromise’ in Their Marriage, Source Says

More “sources” are speaking out in the wake of Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West to share what really went down behind the scenes. Read More

Eve to Star in ABC Music Drama Pilot ‘Queens’ Based on 90s Female Hip-Hop Group

Eve is coming back to primetime television. The rapper-turned-talk-show-host is set to play a leading role in the ABC drama pilot “Queens.” Read More

Dr. Dre Raps About Divorce and Brain Aneurysm in New Song With KXNG Crooked

Dr. Dre has been seen in the studio lately, working on new music with some of his closest associates. In a new song with KXNG Crooked, Dre sounds fired up about his pending divorce from Nicole Young and makes a reference to his time in the ICU. Read More

Keep the lights on: The need for utility assistance in Northeast Ohio far outweighs the available funding

‘Keep the Lights on CLE’ is a campaign to raise money for those in our community facing utility shutoffs. Read More

The Mother Load: Women forced to quit jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic, workplace gender equality gap grows

Federal job numbers show the COVID-19 pandemic forced women to choose between work and family. Female employment levels now dropped to what they were in the 1980s. Read More

Akron Public Schools to return to in-person learning starting on March 8

69% of the district’s students will return to in-person learning. The other 31% will remain in 100% remote learning. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: