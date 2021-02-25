K. Michelle Responds To Twerk Haters “Did We Not Forget I Almost Died”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

K. Michelle has come along way from the negativity of ‘Love and Hip Hop’ franchise to now becoming the champion of women loving themselves for the body they are in. Recently K. Michelle went live twerking and the haters commenced to dragging her for what they viewed, now K. Michelle is responding!!

K. Michelle has been on a very public journey about having her implants removed after they caused severe health issues for the R&B singer. Recently K. Michelle, that has been nothing but celebrating life after recovering from implant removals, went live dancing to a Cardi B song when one of her butt checks made a left hand turn in which she had to grab it to make it fall back in line with the rest of her, some that viewed it was in shock however some took it as an opportunity to drag K. Michelle. K. Michelle then took to her social media to respond to the negativity wanting to know “Did We Not Forget I Almost Died” in a series of tweets.

Take a look at K. Michelle’s response to the haters as well as the video that started it all below.

