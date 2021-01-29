The Bijou Star Files: K. Michelle Is Taking Her Reality Talents Elsewhere

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 29, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CICELY TYSON DEAD AT 96

Cicely Tyson, who forged a path for scores of Black actors on Broadway and in Hollywood, has died. Read More

Michelle Announces New Reality Show & Sends Shade To ‘Love And Hip Hop’ — ‘It Was Time For Something Bigger Than Throwing Drinks!’

Congratulations are in order for K. Michelle who keeps a reality TV check coming in! The singer and actress just scored another reality TV deal after years of being apart of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchises and her own reality spin-off on VH1. This time, K. is taking her talents to Lifetime. Read More

Wendy Williams Reveals She Had A One Night Stand With Method Man

During a radio interview Wendy Williams revealed a time when she smoked a blunt and had a one night stand with Method Man during her coke days. Read More

Wendy Williams Speaks About Getting Over Her Ex, Family Issues, Her New Film & More

Wendy Williams is preparing for the release of her Lifetime biopic and documentary, and while promoting the projects, she has been out here keeping it real when it comes to the recent headlines about her life. Read More

Shekinah Jo Calls Out Sabrina Peterson And Alleges She Was Recruiting Women To Participate In Sexual Activities With T.I. And Tiny (Video)

Shekinah Jo came to her friend Tiny’s defense on Instagram live, called out Sabrina, and made some allegations of her own. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR FAMILY ATTORNEY REPPING FLORIDA STUDENT BODY SLAMMED BY COP

‘Unconscionable What Happened’

Ben Crump — the famed civil rights attorney who represents the families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd — has been retained to represent the family of the Florida HS teen seen on video being body slammed by a cop. Read More

LIBERTY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WANT BODY SLAM COP FIRED …Trust in Cops Now Destroyed

The students of Liberty High — where a teen was body-slammed by a resource officer — say the cop has no business being on campus anymore, because he’s a menace. Read More

Zendaya Says ‘I Am Grown’ Amid Criticism Over Age Gap Between Her and John David Washington

Zendaya responded to recent backlash over the age gap between her and co-star John David Washington in the upcoming Netflix drama “Malcolm & Marie.” Read More

SUPER BOWL LV COULD BE COVID SUPER-SPREADER… L.A. Health Officials Warn

Think twice about getting the dip and callin’ the bros for The Big Game … L.A. county health officials are now warning people NOT to party for the Super Bowl, saying it could lead to the spread of COVID. Read More

ATL HOMELESS MAN WILL SOON BE HOMELESS NO MORE… After Saving Animals From Burning Shelter

Keith Walker — the Atlanta homeless hero who saved 16 dogs and cats from a burning animal shelter — is one step closer to leaving homelessness behind him … thanks to the generosity of a local org. Read More

HOMELAND SECURITY First Ever National Alert FOR DOMESTIC TERRORISM THREATS

The feds are putting the entire country on high alert … warning of a looming domestic terrorism threat from groups pissed about President Biden‘s victory and several other issues. Read More

Lil Nas X Becomes A New York Times Best-Selling Author For His Children’s Book ‘C Is For Country’

Lil Nas X has just become a best-selling author for his children’s book “C Is For Country”. Read More

Kris Jenner’s Ex-Bodyguard Is Reportedly Seeking Over $3 Million In Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Kris Jenner being hit with a lawsuit by one of her former staffers a few months back? Well, she was and the alleged victim is claiming she sexually harassed him! Read More

Two California Women File Lawsuit Against Subway Claiming Restaurant Uses Fake Tuna In Sandwiches

Two California women say in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, claiming the popular deli restaurant’s tuna sandwich actually contains “scintilla” of the fish. The women say the restaurant scammed them with false advertisements, and now they want $5 million in damages. Read More

Six Flags Great Adventure To Debut World’s Largest Single-Rail Roller Coaster

Six Flags is preparing to debut the world’s tallest, longest and fastest single-rail roller coaster later this year in New Jersey. Read More

Nick Cannon Talk Show Revived After Anti-Semitic Comments

Nick Cannon will make his debut on daytime television with his talk show’s revival after it was postponed last year due to his anti-Semitic comments. Read More

Joe Biden Revokes Donald Trump’s Ban On Abortion And Expands Affordable Care Act

Joe Biden is revoking Donald Trump‘s abortion policy and is bringing back Barack Obama‘s Affordable Care Act. Read More

Man Fatally Shoots Texas Dad After He Confronted The Father of His Daughter’s Cyberbully

A Texas man is dead after being fatally shot after confronting the parents of his daughter’s cyberbully. Read More

As The Pandemic Continues, More Than 10,000 Stores Are Set To Close in 2021

According to researchers, as many as 10,000 retail stores will be closing in the United States due to the pandemic, which sets a new record; now, as the pandemic continues to take a toll on the retail industry, companies have to decide which store locations to keep open. Read More

‘LITTLE WOMEN: ATLANTA’ STAR MS. JUICY’S FACE SLASHED IN CAST BRAWL

Just weeks before the country went into lockdown because of COVID, the cast of “Little Women: Atlanta” got in one last hurrah, which left a cast member bloodied and slashed. Read More

Kodak Black Gets His Attorney’s Name Tattooed On His Hand Following Prison Release

Kodak Black has decided to thank his attorney in a very interesting way. Resuming posting to social media, Kodak Black recently uploaded photos of himself with a new tattoo that features the name of his attorney. Read More

Tommie Lee Calls Out Princess Love For Alleging She Had An Intimate Relationship With Ray J—“Keep My F**kin’ Name Out Cha Mouth”

Following Princess Love’s recent comments implying that Tommie Lee had a previous intimate relationship with Ray J, Tommie clapped back in a major way. Read More

Robinhood Disables Several Stocks Including Gamestop & AMC, Sparking Outrage

After days of Reddit investors taking on hedge funds, Robinhood switches sides and halts trading on the most popular Reddit-driven stocks. Read More

Cardi B Reveals How Much It Costs To Get Her & Her Team COVID-19 Tested Every Week

The pandemic is far from over, but Cardi B is still surrounding herself with people to continue working, making sure everything is as safe as possible by getting COVID-19 tested almost every day. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine lays out COVID-19 vaccination plan for Ohio’s school employees

Every public school in the state except one has agreed to go back to in-person learning by March 1. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: