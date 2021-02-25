The Bijou Star Files: Folks Aren’t Feelin Ne-Yo Prego Announcement

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 25, 2021:

Ne-Yo Responds To YouTuber Who Called Him ‘Trash’ Following His Pregnancy Announcement With Wife Crystal Smith

We know that celebrities are people too and certainly have feelings. Ne-Yo reminded us of that today when he took to his Instagram story to address a YouTube vlogger who made a video criticizing his recent pregnancy announcement with his wife Crystal Smith. Read More

Ne-Yo’s Pregnant Wife Crystal Smith Reacts To Claims He Forced His Ex Monyetta Shaw To Get Her Tubes Tied: He Didn’t Make Anyone Do Anything

While Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith are happily expecting their third child together, the couple can’t seem to get away from his past. Read More

Michelle Addresses Her Butt Falling Out Of Place In Viral Video

Michelle is not happy with people making light of her botched plastic surgery after a viral video of her on IG Live showed her butt falling out of place. Read More

TIGER WOODS WON’T FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR CRASH… Sheriff Says

The Sheriff overseeing the investigation into the Tiger Woods car crash says he will NOT face criminal charges over the incident — calling it a pure “accident.” Read More

TIGER WOODS CRASHED SUV PACKED WITH SAFETY TECH… Likely Saved His Life

Tiger Woods might’ve been way more seriously injured had he been driving anything else, because the SUV was top of the line in terms of safety. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY MOM BLASTS 2:23 FOUNDATION …Org Says It Has Dad’s Support

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother claims an organization continues to raise funds in his name despite agreeing months ago to stop, but the org claims it’s doing good work … and Ahmaud’s father is behind it. Read More

Tessica Brown Shows Off Dance Moves In New Video!

Just weeks ago, we were introduced to Tessica Brown because she used Gorilla Glue to style her hair. Now, the Louisiana native appears to have that all behind her and has no worries in a new dance video. Read More

Draya Michele Wants To Play Diamond In Potential ‘The Players Club,’ Joseline Hernandez Also Wants A Shot

Draya Michele is trying to grow that acting portfolio and sis has her eyes set on a very specific role! On her Instagram story Wednesday, Draya shared a picture of the cast from “The Players Club” with the original Diamond, played by LisaRaye, front and center. Read More

Viola Davis And Her Daughter Wowed Fans On Social Media In Their ICY Park Gifts From Beyonce

We are not worthy! Viola Davis and her daughter Genesis, gave social media a personal ICY Park photoshoot and it’s safe to say people were not ready. Read More

Lawyers Have Reportedly Found The Parents Of 105 Migrant Children Separated From Their Families Under The Trump Administration

Previous reports showed children being held in detention facilities under harsh living conditions, and it is now being reported that lawyers have plans to reunite more than 100 of those families. Read More

Disney Cruises Extends Cancellations Through June, Disney Magic Suspends Sailings Through August

Disney Cruises will remain docked through the upcoming months as a precaution amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Florida Officials Are Cracking Down On Spring Breakers During Pandemic: “Go Somewhere Else”

Florida officials are cracking down on spring-breakers planning to head to the Sunshine State to party during the pandemic. Read More

Illinois Lawmaker Wants To Ban “Grand Theft Auto” Game After Rise In Carjackings

An Illinois state lawmaker is pushing to ban the sale of violent video games, like the popular “Grand Theft Auto,” because of the rise of carjackings in the state. Read More

New Poll Claims 1 In 6 “Generation Z” Adults Identify As Something Other Than Heterosexual

A new Gallup poll released today has determined that LGBT identification in the United States has increased over time. Read More

3 Children Expelled From Catholic School After Other Parents Leaked Mom’s OnlyFans Page

A California mom of three speaks out after she says that due to her presence on the adult social platform OnlyFans, her three sons were expelled from their Catholic school. Read More

Eddie Murphy Rejected Ryan Coogler’s “Coming To America” Sequel Idea: He Wanted Michael B. Jordan To Play My Son – It Didn’t Come Together

In a recent interview, Eddie Murphy revealed that he declined an idea pitched to him about the ‘Coming To America’ sequel by Ryan Coogler. Read More

‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Prepping Limited Spinoff Series, Women From Various Cities To Stay In Same House In Tropical Location

Sources tell us that eight to ten ladies will go on a trip and stay in a home together at a tropical location. It will allegedly air on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. Read More

University Hospitals study finds that masks do not prevent oxygen from entering the body

‘Our hope is these findings will reassure people that their body is able to adequately get oxygen in and carbon dioxide out while wearing a face covering.’ Read More

US has ‘lowest flu season’ on record during COVID pandemic

Whether it was social distancing or more people getting their shots, the flu season has virtually disappeared at a time when it normally hits its peak. Read More

Floyd Mayweather’s Birthday Party Shut Down by Miami Police

Floyd Mayweather’s birthday celebrations have continued amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

