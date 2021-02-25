D’USSE Cognac and JAY-Z to Auction Off A Limited-Edition Bottle At Sotheby’s

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Jay-Z is giving back to the people yet again but this time is using one of his brands to do so. The Brooklyn MC will be selling off a rare expression from his personal collection.

The Shawn Carter Foundation will debut “Bottle No. 1” of the new D’USSÉ 1969 Anniversaire Limited Edition at Sotheby’s, the world’s largest, most trusted and dynamic marketplace for art and luxury. The auction will reveal the first bottle of D’USSÉ’s small collection of ultra-rare Grande Champagne Cognac from a single barrel, which has aged for decades at one of the oldest and most storied Cognac houses in France—the Château de Cognac. All 285 bottles in the covetable collection are numbered with an inscription on the topper to showcase their place in the batch, and feature a 12-cut crystal diamond decanter design encased in a luxurious leather box adorned with opulent accents. With an estimated value of $25,000-75,000, the donated Bottle No. 1 also boasts 24 karat gold foil around the neck and a signature from part-owner, legendary rapper-entrepreneur and Cognac connoisseur Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter.

“When our Cellar Master, Michel Casavecchia, discovered the aged liquid at the Château de Cognac and explained how truly one of a kind it is, it was important to me to honor it by doing something that would celebrate its singularity,” shared Carter. “Once that barrel is emptied, there’s no way the liquid can be recreated. The whole process behind the 1969 Anniversaire collection reminded me why I got involved in the spirits industry in the first place–to create something that will stand the test of time. It means a lot that we’re finally able to share the D’USSÉ 1969 Anniversaire Limited Edition with the rest of the world, and we’re proud to auction the first bottle in the collection with Sotheby’s to benefit the Shawn Carter Foundation.”

“It’s been an honor to watch this exquisite liquid mature at the historic Château de Cognac,” says Casavecchia. “Now bright gold with shiny reflections, the Cognac in each bottle of the 1969 Anniversaire Limited Edition has rich aromas of fresh walnut, hazelnut, and candied apple, and a flavor profile that reveals an incomparable potency—woody at the start, with a long finish of stewed fruits, a touch of leather, and cigar box. It’s with immense privilege that we welcome this collection to the D’USSÉ family.”

Online bidding for Bottle No. 1 begins at sothebys.com starting March 1, 2021 at 9am ET. The highest bid will be awarded and announced at the Sotheby’s Finest & Rarest Spirits sale on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 9am ET. All proceeds will benefit the Shawn Carter Foundation to directly support the professional development and entrepreneurship workshops designed for college alumni. Starting early May, the remaining bottles in the collection will retail for a suggested retail price of $10,000 in key cities across the country.

Photo: Sotheby’s

