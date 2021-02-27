MTV’s ‘Real World’ Original Cast Reunite for New ‘Homecoming’ Edition on Paramount+

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CBS All Access has relaunched as Paramount+ and is beefing up its programming slate with originals and revivals of proven ViacomCBS fare.

One of the shows that is making a comeback is MTV’s landmark reality show ‘The Real World’ that put the music cable channel and the show’s genre on the map.

From Entertainment Weekly:

Back in 1992, the original MTV series — which put seven young people from different walks of life in a New York City loft — featured honest (and sometimes heated) conversations about race, sexuality, and privilege.

Now in 2021, the first seven roommates to appear on ‘World’ in ’92 – Becky Blasband, Norman Korpi, Kevin Powell, Eric Nies, Julie Gentry, Heather B. Gardner and Andre Comeau – have reunited for a new version of the show called ‘The Real World Homecoming: New York.’

The reunion is slated to premiere on March 4 on the revamped Paramount+ streaming service.

As the trailer shows, not much seems to have changed between 1992 and 2021 in terms of social relations.

“This is going to sound, again, racist, but…,” Blasband starts before Powell shut it down with “Then don’t say it!”

It doesn’t get any better:

The trailer intercuts flashbacks to the original series (“Get off the Black-white thing! I’m sick of it!”) with equally charged, present-day exchanges. Notes Gentry, “It’s 29 years later and we’re still having the same conversations.”

This should be a great look at seeing the original ‘World’ cast together again.

Here is the trailer for ‘Homecoming’ below.

