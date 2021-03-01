D’Angelo Headlined VERZUZ Switching Up The Battle Format [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The VERZUZ phenomenon was birthed out of having some fun entertainment while we were all sheltered in place from the coronavirus pandemic, with artist going live on Instagram from there perspective spots battling each other. The VERZUZ brain child of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland has come a long way in one year from the two producers going head to head, to Babyface and Teddy Riley internet issues to the record breaking Jill Scott VERZUZ Erykah Badu to the battle that killed the long running beef of Brandy vs. Monica and this past weekend the bar was raised once again as D’Angelo took the VERZUZ center stage breaking the VERZUZ format.

The plan was for D’Angelo to battle Maxwell on Valentines Day but the, Whenever Wherever Whatever, didn’t work out. (see video below)

47 year D’Angelo who broke video formats back in the day with his ‘Untitled’ video, that had the ladies all up in their feelings while he asked “how does it feel” to see the 90’s brown sugar spinning around naked while the camera slowly panned down, decided that he was gonna cruise out onto an undisputed VERZUZ stage with new music, followed up with some old school cuts then, have folks like ‘Method Man’ and ‘H.E.R’ to come on stage to perform. D’Angelo gave us a warm-up concert virtual to what we have been missing in reality, which by some accounts we will be getting back to sooner than later.

I wonder what will become of VERZUZ then?

If you missed the VERZUZ headlined by D’Angelo, take a look a the virtual concert below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: