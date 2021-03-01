D’Angelo Headlined VERZUZ Switching Up The Battle Format [VIDEO]

The VERZUZ phenomenon was birthed out of having some fun entertainment while we were all sheltered in place from the coronavirus pandemic, with artist going live on Instagram from there perspective spots battling each other. The VERZUZ brain child of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland has come a long way in one year from the two producers going head to head, to Babyface and Teddy Riley internet issues to the record breaking Jill Scott VERZUZ Erykah Badu to the battle that killed the long running beef of Brandy vs. Monica and this past weekend the bar was raised once again as D’Angelo took the VERZUZ center stage breaking the VERZUZ format.
The plan was for D’Angelo to battle Maxwell on Valentines Day but the, Whenever Wherever Whatever, didn’t work out. (see video below)
I wonder what will become of VERZUZ then?
If you missed the VERZUZ headlined by D’Angelo, take a look a the virtual concert below.