Cardi B Wants to Work With Lizzo, But Also Has a Message Right Now For Her Fans

A lot of us are really into Lizzo and her music. One of the more famous fans of her’s is Cardi B.

From Uproxx:

Yesterday, Cardi tweeted a diverse gallery of Lizzo photos and wrote, “These pics do it for me.” Naturally, as tends to happen when one artist shouts out another, fans were quick to flood Cardi’s notifications with requests/demands that she and Lizzo collaborate. One person replied, “now drop that collab with her,” to which Cardi responded, “Can I do a song first thst I can put her on.” Somebody responded to that tweet, “YESSS WE WANT A COLLAB,” and Cardi answered, “Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff .I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab.”

In other words, Cardi is interested in teaming up with Lizzo, but doesn’t want to be pressured by fans to put out music when she doesn’t feel like it at the same damn time!

You can see the tweets below for yourself.

These pics do it for me pic.twitter.com/GNJUom3MlE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

Can I do a song first thst I can put her on — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff .I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

Now, there have been attempts for Cardi and Lizzo to work together on a project, but it has yet to happen due to “a scheduling conflict” involving the “Truth Hurts” singer.

So if that collaboration does happen, it will at a time when they want it to happen and when the calendar opens up for the two of them.

Would you love to see Cardi B and Lizzo perform together on a track?

