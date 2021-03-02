CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kim Kardashian Is Single And Men Are Beating Down Her Gate…Literally

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Kim Kardashian Steps out

Source: (Photo by Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images) / (Photo by Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images)

After almost 7 years, 4 children, an election and countless painful episodes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially calling it a day.  Some reports say that Kanye West is upset about the divorce, (however he will be able to co-parent his children), as well as some KimYe supporters, but it is some people that are pumped that the reality star is once again available so much so that  they are beating down her front gate…LITTERALLY.

The Weeknd told yall the hills have eyes, Your man on the road, he doin’ promo, You said, “Keep our business on the low-low” ♫

Allegedly a man we can assume heard that Kim Kardashian was free game so he crashed through the gate to her Hidden Hills community insisting he was going to see Kim K, the overzealous guy told authorities before they arrested him for trespassing that Kim Kardashian was his wife.  Mr. Creepy was later released and Kim Kardashian is being reported as safe in the Hidden Hills that are evidently not so hidden.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

kim kardashian , Man Crashes Gate , Single

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Steps out
Kim Kardashian Is Single And Men Are Beating…
 32 mins ago
03.02.21
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE-MINORITIES
Principal Jason Smith Whipped Out His Clippers To…
 37 mins ago
03.02.21
78th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Virtual General Press Room
Daniel Kaluuya Wins Golden Globe But They Tried…
 18 hours ago
03.01.21
The Hershey Co. Chocolate World Visitor Center As Company Launches New Bar Brand
Presenting Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups…Without Chocolate!!!
 19 hours ago
03.01.21
Exclusives
Close