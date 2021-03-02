LOCAL NEWS: Rock Hall to Host Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is once again planning to take place in Downtown Cleveland. This time, it is moving to a much bigger venue in 2021.

Instead of Music Hall near the Convention Center, it will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the Gateway District on October 30, 2021. That’s one day before Halloween.

There will be some virtual activities taking place on that day including a “virtual red carpet.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

They’ll announce seating capacity and ticket sales in July. RocketMortgage is currently approved for 25% seating capacity.

It puts the FieldHouse at 5,100 individuals to be allowed inside.

Tickets are going to be “available to the public,” though it is not known how many are going to be sold at the moment.

Nominees for induction in 2021 are Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.

The final list of inductees will be announced later in May.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images