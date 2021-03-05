Michael Brown Sr. And IBFA Are Demanding $20 Million From BLM !? [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

In 2014 an 18 year old Michael Brown Jr was gunned down by 28-year-old white Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in the city of Ferguson, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis after Wilson, who was in a patrol vehicle, stopped an unarmed Brown for jaywalking, because he and a friend were walking in the middle of Canfield Drive. Since August 9, 2014 we have come to know the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Andre Maurice Hill, unfortunately just to name a few. Although it has seemed little has been done as it pertains to police shoots since 2014 this week the House Passed a Police Reform Act Named For George Floyd, a giant step but much more is needed to be done and as it pertains to the family of Michael Brown Jr they fell that his name has been forgotten.

Nowadays everybody wanna talk like they got something to say, But nothing comes out when they move their lips, Just a bunch of gibberish, And BLM act like they forgot about MBJ.

Now The International Black Freedom Alliance (IBFA) and Michael Brown Sr. have come together to demanding a total of $20 million from Black Lives Matter because they feel the movement has forgotten about Ferguson and the Freedom Fighters who have given their lives.

